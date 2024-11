SRUŠIO SE VOJNI AVION NA PEŠAČKU STAZU EKVADORA: Nadzorne kamere snimile šokantan prizor - Ima mrtvih (VIDEO)

Captain Diana Ruiz, "The Supersonic Woman" in the Ecuadorian skies (Ecuadorian Air Force), lost life in the fatal crash of a Diamond DA 20C1 "Eclipse" aircraft in La Libertad, province of Guayas in Ecuador.



In 2014, she became the first Ecuadorian woman to board a fighter plane… pic.twitter.com/pszrxwtpxF — FL360aero (@fl360aero) November 27, 2024