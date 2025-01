AUSTRALIJAN OPEN, NAJNOVIJE: Novak Đoković pobedio, ide dalje (FOTO)

🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic has dropped the first set in his first round match at the #AusOpen for the first time since 2006! At the other end is 🇺🇸 Nishesh Basavareddy, playing his first Grand Slam



Get to know the 19-year-old, courtesy @prajhegdehttps://t.co/gjlzT6lm5g https://t.co/CyOwuRTbdZ — TOI Sports (@toisports) January 13, 2025