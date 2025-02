POGLEDAJTE - AMERIČKI NOSAČ AVIONA IZBAČEN IZ UPOTREBE: Sudar sa trgovačkim brodom probušio oplatu broda (FOTO)

You can see where Besiktas came into contact with the sponson of Truman.



The images we have not see is if the two hulls came into contact and damage to the bulker's bow and Truman's starboard quarter. pic.twitter.com/yLXpFbA3PP — Sal Mercogliano (WGOW Shipping) 🚢⚓🐪🚒🏴‍☠️ (@mercoglianos) February 14, 2025