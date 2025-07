JEDAN OD NAJVEĆIH SKANDALA U AMERIČKOJ ISTORIJI: Kako je Soroš povezan sa "Rusijagejtom"

“HRC approved”



“Should distract people”



“The point is making the Russian play a U.S. domestic issue”



“Evidence that is regrettably still unavailable”



“In absence of direct evidence, Crowdstrike and ThreatConnect will supply the media”



A scam from the very beginning. pic.twitter.com/fcnqFxNggN — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 31, 2025