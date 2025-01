EKSPLOZIJE ATACMS RAKETA ODJEKUJU RUSIJOM: Ukrajinski dronovi zapalili fabrike, blokirali letove (VIDEO)

Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s Orgsintez chemical plant in Kazan — three tanks in flames.



Meanwhile, Russian airports in Kazan, Kaluga, Saratov, Tambov, Penza, and Ulyanovsk have been temporarily closed due to a massive UAV attack. pic.twitter.com/qKefVBECf4 — KyivPost (@KyivPost) January 14, 2025