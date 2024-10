????? THREE MASSIVE EXPLOSIONS ROCK BEIRUT'S SOUTHERN SUBURB



Three very large explosions have been reported in Dahiyeh, the southern suburb of Beirut.



Sources reporting from Beirut, say the blasts were clearly audible from 7 km away.



This area is where Hezbollah chief Hassan… https://t.co/pk2XHf5FIr pic.twitter.com/TRu2Cz6XOG