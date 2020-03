“From Russia with love” ?￰ ゚ヌᄍ ?￰ ゚ヌᄎ



Watch the Russian military answer #Italy’s call by transporting truckloads of medical equipment to the country worst-hit by #coronavirusin all of Europe.



Meanwhile the EU, NATO and the US are nowhere to be found ?￰ ゚マᄏ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/PyzMRG0Frn