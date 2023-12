ANA BRNABIĆ ODGOVORILA VIOLI FON KRAMON: Razumem da podržavate svoje favorite, ali hajde da se držimo činjenica

I understand you support your favorites, but let's stick to the facts:

1) 0,8% more voters in Belgrade, compared to last elections (statistical error)

2) 5.700 observers present in the elections

3) 89% of election board members from the opposition parties.

Get real. https://t.co/H93X67W0Bi — Ana Brnabic (@anabrnabic) December 23, 2023