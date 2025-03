ŠTA SE KRIJE ISPOD LEDENOG BREGA: Naučnici nisu mogli ni da pretpostave šta će otkriti kada se odlomi (FOTO)

Breakaway of A-84 Iceberg



🔹The A-84 iceberg, measuring 510 sq. km, separated from the George VI Ice Shelf.



🔹This exposed an underwater region previously covered by 150-metre-thick ice for centuries.



✨ Scientists discovered a thriving marine ecosystem beneath the Antarctic…