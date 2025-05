POGINUO TENISER: Pregazila ga pijana žena! (VIDEO)

We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Loyola senior, Braun Levi.



Levi, 18, was a four-year Varsity starter for Loyola Tennis and cemented himself as one of the most accomplished student-athletes in program history, having just won a 4th consecutive league title. pic.twitter.com/824y4m55Cd — Loyola High Athletics (@LoyolaAthletics) May 5, 2025