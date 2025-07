UZBEKISTAN IMA VELIKE CILJEVE NA MUNDIJALU: Azijska selekcija želi čuveno trenersko ime na klupi

Former Germany national team coach Joachim Löw said he has received several enquiries from clubs and *one national association* about a coaching job. @YahooNews



Here he is pictured with Pakhtakor chairman Artikkhodjayev.

👀 https://t.co/ISLJJzfuiH pic.twitter.com/nC8Bb4Lg3t — Hoji 🇺🇿 (@UzbekFooty) July 13, 2025