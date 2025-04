(UZNEMIRUĆI VIDEO) BOLNI KADROVI: Snimak pada aviona

#BREAKING: ROYAL THAI POLICE TWIN OTTER CRASHES INTO SEA OFF HUA HIN — ALL SIX ON BOARD KILLED

DHC-6-400 Twin Otter on a test flight for a parachute drill crashed just 1 min after takeoff from Hua Hin Airport. Loud engine noise reported

DHC was recently maintained. #เครื่องบินตก pic.twitter.com/8jPsQVGFVD — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) April 25, 2025