RUSI SILOVITO NAPREDUJU U NEKOLIKO PRAVACA: Ključni strateški grad pred padom (MAPA)

Ukrainian forces advanced near Borki in Kursk Oblast and regained lost territory near Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.



Russian forces advanced near Siversk and Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and regained territory near Obukhovka in Kursk Oblast. https://t.co/zTcbdVfFiu pic.twitter.com/bierB1b7Ic — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) October 26, 2024