"OVO JE APSOLUTNO SULUDO": Teniski stručnjak oduševljen Đokovićem (FOTO)

Still think it's absolutely insane that if Novak Djokovic wins a gold medal at the Olympics this year, he will have won EVERY SINGLE KIND OF TENNIS TITLE THERE IS TO WIN ON THE ATP TOUR!



Madness. Greatness. GOATness. pic.twitter.com/O4CKA0KCGl — Scott Barclay (@BarclayCard18) June 11, 2024