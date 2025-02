BOMBA U PREMIJER LIGI: Rašford napušta Mančester junajted, poznata nova destinacija

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Marcus Rashford is close to joining Aston Villa on loan from Man Utd.



Still work to do on the deal but it is now expected to be done before the window shuts.



(Source: @David_Ornstein) pic.twitter.com/b59IGyodIG — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 1, 2025