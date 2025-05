POSTAO BRUTALNI DIKTATOR POLICIJSKE DRŽAVE: Zelenski nije ispunio svoja obećanja

Today, Zelensky begins the 7th year of his "Presidency" of Ukraine



The problem is that he was elected for a 5 year term, to end he War in the East and end Corruption. But he's now a brutal Dictator of a Police State.



The worst version of everything he said he'd change pic.twitter.com/dqixEX9xPl — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) May 20, 2025