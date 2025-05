The Ukrainian Armed Forces defending themselves in the Malinovka area may be surrounded by our forces

Brief report from the front, May 14, 2025



"The fighting on the section of the Russian border in the Tetkino-Novy Put area continues. The enemy is throwing new groups of attack… pic.twitter.com/UiBQkrlNOD — -- GEROMAN -- time will tell - 👀 -- (@GeromanAT) May 14, 2025