TUŽIOCI OTKRILI KOJIM JE ORUŽJEM PLANIRANO UBISTVO TRAMPA: Trebalo je da stigne iz ove zemlje saveznice

If you think it’s bad that Ukraine never said thank you for everything the United States has done for them, the fact that they seemingly did not tell us that this sociopath literally tried to buy arms from them to assassinate my father seems like a much bigger deal. Wonder why?!? pic.twitter.com/LUr5mOkPh2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 8, 2025