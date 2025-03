HAOS BLIZU GRANICE SEVERNE KOREJE: Avioni ispustili osam bombi, povređeno 15 oosba (FOTO/VIDEO)

The Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) has announced that during a Joint-Exercise today with the U.S. Air Force, a KF-16 Multirole Fighter “accidentally dropped” at least 8 Mk-82 500lb Bombs on the Town of Dong-myeon in the Gyeonggi Province of South Korea, less than 12 Miles… pic.twitter.com/9DMSu3pDSi — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 6, 2025