SKANDAL KAKAV TENIS NE PAMTI! Oglasili se sa Vimbldona nakon što je Ruskinja brutalno pokradena

Pavlyuchenkova on the missed line call during her match with Kartal at Wimbledon



“If you had lost the match because of that call, which was possible because it gave her a break.. how would you be feeling?”



Anastasia: “I would just say I hate Wimbledon and never come back. I’d… pic.twitter.com/TlDsGWgq76 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 6, 2025