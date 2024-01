ĐOKOVIĆ SLAVIO, PA OTVORIO DUŠU: Devedesete godine nisu bile lake za mene, hvala ljudima u Srbiji na podršci

"It's an incredible blessing to be here."



Novak Djokovic is nothing but 𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒇𝒖𝒍 for the journey he's taken in life 🙏@DjokerNole | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/DsyDQJSybd — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 19, 2024