BOKS ZAVIJEN U CRNO: Bokserski šampion preminuo nakon meča (UZNEMIRUJUĆI SNIMAK)

Rest-In Peace 🕊️ John Cooney#Boxing is an amazingly BRUTAL sport. Fans always take for granted the dangers these fighters face in the ring.



A fighter shouldn’t be taking 20+ punches to the face with no counters. His team & ref needed to do better. #CooneyHowells pic.twitter.com/FO44s8Erlb — 🐱Cat_Boxing🥊Death2Project25’💀 (@CatACor21) February 8, 2025