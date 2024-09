UEFA OBRADOVALA "DELIJE": Navijači Zvezde će uštedeti novac

After Borussia Dortmund supporters were charged €70 away at both Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, away supporters have been charged just €18.50 at the Westfalenstadion.



PSG banner: “Paris SG: follow the example!”



📷 @berger_pj #UCL pic.twitter.com/Sf6PPY9Iv9 — Matt Ford (@matt_4d) December 13, 2023