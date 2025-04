"KAO DA SU SAMO IZAŠLI I NIKADA SE NISU VRATILI": Misteriozno otkriće izgubljenog grada (FOTO)

Pharaoh Akhenaten



More than 3,000 years ago, Pharaoh Akhenaten made a decision to replace Egypt’s long-standing polytheism (worship of many gods) with monotheism, the worship of a single deity—Aten, the sun god.



Before the fifth year of his reign, he was known as Amenhotep IV