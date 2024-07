REKORD NA VIMBLDONU: Ovo se desilo prvi put na nekom grend slemu

36 - There have now been 36 five-set matches in the Men's Singles at Wimbledon this year, surpassing the 1983 US Open and 2024 Australian Open (35 each) for the most at a single Grand Slam event in the Open Era. Battles.#WIMBLEDON | @wimbledon @atptour pic.twitter.com/iP0yHZtY7p — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 9, 2024