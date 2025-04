AMERI GLEDAJU I NE VERUJU! Tandem Jokić i Marej bolji od DŽordana i Pipena

Tonight was the 4th time in their careers that Jamal Murray went for 35+ points and Nikola Jokic recorded a triple double in the same playoff game.



That is now the most such playoff games by any duo in NBA history - breaking a tie with Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen (3 times). pic.twitter.com/60HlEnyMFC — Jake Coyne (@TheStatSquatch) April 30, 2025