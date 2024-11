"NAŠ LUDI KOMŠIJA VEĆ KORISTI NOVE RAKETE" Prva reakcija Zelenskog nakon ruskog napada na Dnjepar (VIDEO)

Today, our insane neighbor has once again revealed its true nature—its disdain for dignity, freedom, and human life itself. And, most of all, its fear.



Fear so overwhelming that it unleashes missile after missile, scouring the globe for more weapons—whether from Iran or North… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) November 21, 2024