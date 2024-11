HEMIČARI NAPRAVILI NAJTANJE "ŠPAGETE" NA SVETU: Mogu da se prekuvaju za sekund, ali nisu za jelo (FOTO)

Chemists including @ChemistClancy and @grwUCL have created the world's thinnest spaghetti, 200 times thinner than a human hair. It is not intended as food but as an eco-friendly nanofiber that could be used in smart bandages and to help bone regeneration https://t.co/N5HVzVhLlJ pic.twitter.com/MikNgroxxK — UCL News (@uclnews) November 22, 2024