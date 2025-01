ZBOG LEUKEMIJE NE UČESTVUJE NA AUSTRALIJAN OPENU: Otkrivena tužna vest pred grend slem u Melburnu

We were thrilled to have Leila toss the coin pre-match!



Leila was diagnosed with leukemia shortly after being selected as an AO25 ball kid.



Sadly, her treatment meant she had to withdraw from the squad, but we're excited she's with us tonight as she continues her recovery. pic.twitter.com/av5dTWwsoF — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 9, 2025