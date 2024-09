UMRO JE U NAJGORIM MUKAMA! Zapalio devojku, olimpijku, a pet dana posle nje - i on je skončao

SAD 💔 Rebecca Cheptegei, the Ugandan Olympic athlete who was set on fire by her Kenyan boyfriend on disagreements over a piece of land has passed away today morning.



So sad that it had to end this way.



Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this difficult time.



RIP 🕊️😭