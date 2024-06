POGINULE DVE OSOBE: Novi detalji stravičnog požara u blizini Moskve, ljudi iskakali kroz prozore da se spasu (VIDEO)

There was an explosion in the burning building in Fryazino



Roselectronics said that the building burning in Fryazino has nothing to do with the Platan Research Institute, it was transferred to private ownership back in the 1990s.



The area of the fire in the building on the… pic.twitter.com/OH2FUKNf1y — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 24, 2024