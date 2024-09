VAVRINKA "NAPRAVIO" IDEALNOG TENISERA: Evo u čemu je to Novak Đoković bolji od Nadala i Federera, a u čemu oni od njega

The PERFECT PLAYER according Stan Wawrinka 🤖



▪️ Serve: Raonic

▪️ Return: Đokovic

▪️ Tactics: Đokovic

▪️ Mentality: Nadal

▪️ Forehand: Federer

▪️ Backhand: Đokovic

▪️ Slice: Federer

▪️ Volley: Federer

▪️ Trashtalk: Kyrgios



Can we do better, honestly? pic.twitter.com/J6Ilraoycq — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) September 12, 2024