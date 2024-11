ČUDO NEVIĐENO: Ima samo tri godine i upravo je postao najmlađi šahista sa rejtingom u istoriji šaha! (VIDEO)

At just three years, eight months, and 19 days old, Anish Sarkar from north Kolkata has made history as youngest-rated chess player ever. Anish found his passion in the world of chess, a journey that began just a year ago. #NewsMo #AnishSarkar #YoungestChessPlayer #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/LhMRiTcb0Y — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) November 5, 2024