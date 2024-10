"BIO JE MOJ NAJDRAŽI SAIGRAČ": Mesi poslao emotivnu poruku

👋🏻✨ Leo Messi on Andrés Iniesta: “One of the teammates with the most magic and one of those I enjoyed playing with the most”.



“The ball is going to miss you, and so will all of us”.



“I wish you the best always, you’re a phenomenon”. pic.twitter.com/odpRX1sK21 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 8, 2024