LIKVIDIRAN BRAT BAŠARA AL ASADA? Sumnja se da je poginuo u izraelskom napadu (FOTO)

🚨 Breaking: General Maher Assad, commander of Syrian 🇸🇾 army's security forces and the brother of president Bashar Assad, is most likely eliminated in an airstrike by Israel.



He had a reputation for extreme brutality in numerous massacres he oversaw during Syria's civil war.