STRAVIČNA EKSPLOZIJA NA BENZINSKOJ PUMPI: Nekoliko osoba povređeno, hitno prebačeni u bolnicu (VIDEO)

#BREAKING



A gas station exploded near Yerevan on the Yerevan-Sevan highway in Armenia. The explosion created a mushroom cloud that could be seen from many kilometers away.#Yerevangasblast #Armenia #T20WorldCup #superover Nitish kumar ,#SunilChhetri ,Amir ,Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/GsAfF6xMVn — Bharat Spectrum (@BharatSpectrum) June 6, 2024