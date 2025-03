PREKINUTO PRIMIRJE, ŽESTOKI NAPAD IZRAELA NA GAZU: Najmanje 330 mrtvih, među ubijenima visoki zvaničnik Hamasa

⚡️🇵🇸🇮🇱BREAKING:



Israel has ended the ceasefire in Gaza and is bombing across the Strip, targeting tents, schools, and displacement shelters.



Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip: More than 15 martyrs and a number of wounded as a result of more than 35 Israeli raids.



8 Palestinians,… pic.twitter.com/zwzywjHH5Q — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) March 18, 2025