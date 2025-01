ZAPALIO SE AVION SA 169 PUTNIKA: Požar izbio u repu letelice (VIDEO)

Fire breaks out on an Air Busan A321 bound for Hong Kong at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea.



At around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a fire broke out in the tail section of the aircraft.



All 170 passengers and crew evacuated, and there were no casualties,…