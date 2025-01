ZELENSKI TVRDI: Ukrajina zarobila dva severnokorejska vojnika u Kursku

Our soldiers have captured North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region. Two soldiers, though wounded, survived and were transported to Kyiv, where they are now communicating with the Security Service of Ukraine.



This was not an easy task: Russian forces and other North… pic.twitter.com/5J0hqbarP6 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) January 11, 2025