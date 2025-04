AVIO-KOMPANIJA IZNENADILA PUTNIKE NEOBIČNOM POSLASTICOM: Evo kako su reagovali na sladoled sa ukusom puža i sangrije

📢PR Stunt Alert: EasyJet this week relaunched its base at London Southend Airport by handing out Snail-flavoured ice cream to unsuspecting guests as part of a PR campaign. 🤢



Would you try snail-flavoured ice cream? Have you tried a worse flavour?#PRStunts pic.twitter.com/jGcA8eV6Qt — chris_norton (@chris_norton) April 3, 2025