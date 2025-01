KAKAV DAN ZA MEDISON KIZ: Amerikanka ušla u odabrano društvo!

4 - Madison Keys is the fourth player to win a Women's Singles Major by defeating four top-10 seeded opponents in the Open Era after with Evonne Goolagong (Wimbledon 1980), Mary Pierce (AO 1995) and Li Na (RG 2011). Poker.#AO2025 | @AustralianOpen @WTA @WTA_insider — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 25, 2025