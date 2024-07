BRUKA I SRAMOTA: Najpoznatiji engleski novinar uvredio Novaka Đokovića kao niko nikada, pa uradio ovo!

Djokovic is being a monumental d*ck at Wimbledon this year, and I’m all here for it. He deserves way more respect than he gets, from fans & media, and he’s obviously bored with pretending he’s OK with it.

Let’s do an interview, @DjokerNole - I won’t treat you like this. https://t.co/cyvY0Jw9T9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 10, 2024