NOVAK ĐOKOVIĆ NIŽE REKORDE: Evo šta je Srbin uradio pobedom nad Runeom na Vimbldonu

GRAND SLAM QUARTERFINAL #60❗



🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic has defeated Holger Rune at Wimbledon, 6-3 6-4 6-2, to become the first man EVER to reach *60* Grand Slam quarterfinals. 💥



He also holds the men's all-time records for most Grand Slam semifinals (48), finals (36) and titles (24): — TENNIS (@Tennis) July 8, 2024