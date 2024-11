NAVIJAČICA IMA 100 GODINA, A I DALJE JE REDOVNA NA TRIBINI! Ceo stadion joj je pevao, bodri klub bez prestanka od 1939! (VIDEO)

"She is the epitome of Buffs nation. She is the rock that holds us all together." 🙏🦬@CUBuffsFootball's @DeionSanders brought out Miss Peggy to his presser on her 100th birthday 🥹🎂 pic.twitter.com/CYYWEz0d5K — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2024