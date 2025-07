HITNO SE OGLASIO ZELENSKI: Pogledajte kako je reagovao nakon Trampovog obećanja (VIDEO)

I am grateful to President Trump for his readiness to help protect our people’s lives. This war continues solely because of Russia, because of Putin’s desire to drag it out. Russia is trying to make the war seem like the “new normal.” We must never put up with this. Everything… pic.twitter.com/i16GSeTSqZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodimir Zelensьkiй (@ZelenskyyUa) July 14, 2025