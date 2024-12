Russian military personnel show the latest video from Bakhmut. The city was simply wiped off the face of the earth by people who know nothing but destruction.



Now, look at the city in which you live. Can you imagine the same destruction? Or do you think they won't do the same… pic.twitter.com/oBMpYL8xXP — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) July 11, 2024