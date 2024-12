PEKING BESAN: Žestok odgovor na proterivanje trojice kineskih diplomata (VIDEO)

China strongly condemns and firmly opposes Lithuania's decision to expel Chinese diplomats stationed in the country's Office of the Charge d'Affaires, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Monday.https://t.co/JWuLNcd0dS pic.twitter.com/GyGI0ZzrAf — CCTV+ (@CCTV_Plus) December 2, 2024