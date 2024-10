NAUČNICI “OŽIVELI” VAMPIRICU: Arheolozi rekonstruisali lice 400 godina stare žene sahranjene sa katancem na nozi (FOTO)

Archaeologists in #Poland have uncovered haunting remains of an elite 400-year-old woman believed to be a "vampire," buried with a sickle across her neck and a padlock on her toe—superstitious measures intended to prevent her resurrection.



Read here 🔗 https://t.co/mpn8z6iTFg pic.twitter.com/4ctsMgUXa8 — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) October 31, 2024