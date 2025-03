LEGENDA SPORTA NAŠLA PEDOFILA KOJI MU JE ZLOSTAVLJAO DETE: Zbog onog što mu je uradio - sud je danas doneo presudu

JUST IN: Former UFC fighter Cain Velásquez sentenced to 5 years in prison for hunting down & firing at a man who allegedly mol*sted his 4-year-old son at daycare.



In 2022, Velásquez got in a high-speed, 11-mile chase with accused pedo Harry Goularte Jr. after finding out about… pic.twitter.com/BW8mWcCoq5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 24, 2025