STIGAO NOVI JUSEIN BOLT! Ima 17 godina i upravo je zapanjio ceo svet kako trči (VIDEO)

20.05s!!🔥



Watch Gout Gout 🇦🇺 storm to a 200m World Lead of 20.05s (+1.2) at the Queensland Athletics Championships!



He later ran a windy 19.98s (+3.6) in the final! pic.twitter.com/LC4YYkxc1C — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) March 16, 2025